Waterbury school honors baseball legend Roberto Clemente with name change

The International Dual Language School in Waterbury has changed its name to the Roberto Clemente International Dual Language School.

“Our hope is that with the unveiling of the new sign, our students are going to walk through those doors and be inspired by Roberto Clemente and what he stood for,” said the school’s principal, Diurca Tomasella.

The name change comes after years of work to get a school in Waterbury named after a prominent Hispanic American. The Roberto Clemente International Dual Language School opened in 2021, making it a good candidate for a name change.

“I can’t think of a better hero than Roberto Clemente,” said Felix Manuel Rodriguez. “Roberto has set the examples. He was proud not only to be Puerto Rican, but he was proud to be black Puerto Rican.”

Roberto Clemente was a Hall of Fame baseball player known for his humanitarian efforts and kindness. Manuel Rodriguez says he’s been working to honor him for over a decade.

“I helped moved this process forward initially back in 2013,” he said. “To see it come from fruition is a dream come true.”

The Puerto Rican played for the Pittsburg Pirates, but died tragical in a plane crash as he was on the way to Nicaragua to help earthquake victims. His legacy now lives on in Waterbury.

“We just remember him as a nice person,” said fourth grader Jaceyon Bracy.