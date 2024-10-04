Waterbury

Waterbury school honors baseball legend Roberto Clemente with name change

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The International Dual Language School in Waterbury has changed its name to the Roberto Clemente International Dual Language School.

“Our hope is that with the unveiling of the new sign, our students are going to walk through those doors and be inspired by Roberto Clemente and what he stood for,” said the school’s principal, Diurca Tomasella.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The name change comes after years of work to get a school in Waterbury named after a prominent Hispanic American. The Roberto Clemente International Dual Language School opened in 2021, making it a good candidate for a name change.

“I can’t think of a better hero than Roberto Clemente,” said Felix Manuel Rodriguez. “Roberto has set the examples. He was proud not only to be Puerto Rican, but he was proud to be black Puerto Rican.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Roberto Clemente was a Hall of Fame baseball player known for his humanitarian efforts and kindness. Manuel Rodriguez says he’s been working to honor him for over a decade.

“I helped moved this process forward initially back in 2013,” he said. “To see it come from fruition is a dream come true.”

The Puerto Rican played for the Pittsburg Pirates, but died tragical in a plane crash as he was on the way to Nicaragua to help earthquake victims. His legacy now lives on in Waterbury.

Local

NBC CT Responds 46 mins ago

Essex fan warns of ‘ticket takeovers' after Taylor Swift seats stolen online

Milford 1 hour ago

Ex-boyfriend charged in ax-murder of Milford woman gets plea offer

“We just remember him as a nice person,” said fourth grader Jaceyon Bracy.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyMLBBaseball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us