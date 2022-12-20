Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Cares for Kittens Abandoned in Freezing Temps

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control is caring for four kittens that were left abandoned behind a dumpster in freezing temperatures Tuesday.

The animal shelter said someone left the kittens in a crate behind the dumpster without food, water, or anything to keep them warm.

Someone who heard the cats crying called animal control. The kittens are believed to be about 12 weeks old; three are female and one is male.

The kittens aren't currently up for adoption, but the animal shelter is urging anyone interested in adopting to fill out an application.

The kittens are now safe and being cared for.