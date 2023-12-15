Website names Hartford as one of the nation's ‘jolliest' cities

If you're looking for a place to find holiday cheer this year, you won't need to travel far to get into the winter spirit.

Hartford has been named the second-jolliest large city in the country. That's according to FinanceBuzz, which analyzed 50 different cities across the U.S. to see which places were the most festive.

What factors make you the most holiday-ready? FinanceBuzz looked at metrics such as

The number of holiday events & festivals

How many Christmas tree farms and ice rinks are nearby

Charitable endeavors like food banks, shelters and donations

Google trending topics, like searching "Christmas concert" or "I love Christmas"

After crunching the numbers, the site gave Hartford a holiday score of 67 out of a possible 100. That was second place to only Minneapolis, which got a score of 71.2.

Other east coast cities that made the top ten include Buffalo (7th place) and Providence (8th place).

FinanceBuzz also ranked the cities, calling them the top ten 'Grinchiest' in the nation.

With a score of 32.7, San Antonio was the city with the least holiday cheer. New York City and Chicago also scored fewer than 37 points, putting each of them on the 'grinchy' list.

You can see both top ten lists and a ranking of all 50 cities they researched on FinanceBuzz's website.