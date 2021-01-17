West Hartford Congregation Helps Families Struggling With Food Insecurity

In an effort to help families struggling with food insecurity, Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford is lending a helping hand by collecting non-perishable food items.

It's all in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of the congregation's social action committee created the drive in hopes of helping those who are struggling.

Volunteers packed bags of toiletries for the community. They say this weekend is all about service and understanding the importance of giving back.

"It's a way that kids can engage," said membership coordinator Michelle Myer. "This is something that they can do, unpacking the tote bags makes them feel they're making a difference to someone else."

The congregation said they accept food donations Monday through Friday.