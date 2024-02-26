Westbrook

Crash with serious injuries closes entrance ramp on I-95 South in Westbrook

By Cailyn Blonstein

A crash with serious injuries has closed an entrance ramp on Interstate 95 South in Westbrook on Monday morning.

Troopers were notified about a crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-95 South near exit 66 around 6:10 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The accident reconstruction team has been called and is helping with an investigation.

At this time, the I-95 South entrance ramp at exit 66 is closed. Authorities did not have an estimate for the duration of the closure. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

