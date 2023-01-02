Westbrook Movie Theater to Reopen Under New Ownership

In a world that prioritizes convenience, Bill Dougherty and his partners continue to offer something a little different.

“You’re sitting in your living room watching your television. That’s not what we sell here. We sell a great experience,” said Bill Dougherty, new co-owner of Westbrook Cinemas.

“You don’t get the same joy of coming in and smelling the popcorn and going into this big theater with this huge screen,” said Erin Quinn, who’s worked as the theater’s general manager for five years.

Bruised by antiquation, stifled by the pandemic–Westbrook’s Marquee Cinema 12 was one of several theaters to close its doors this past fall.

“I wasn’t necessarily surprised, but I was ecstatic to have people come in and want to bring it back to life,” Quinn said.

Dougherty, along with Harold Blank, had been eyeing the theater since 2019. Now, they’re eyeing Jan. 13 as the grand reopening of Westbrook Cinemas.

“Not much has been done here over the last 24 years as far as upgrading the theater,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty grew up in the business and designed his first theater at the age of 15. Since then, he and his partners have built an empire of cinemas throughout the shoreline, from Madison to Mystic to South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

“I had to change with the industry,” Dougherty said. “The days of the single screen and the small twin theaters that my dad was building–those are over.”

That’s his mindset for Westbrook Cinemas, and while the master plan won’t be revealed until spring, upgrades like luxury chairs, expanded concessions and beer and wine options are all on the table.

“A movie theater has a heartbeat, has a pulse, and we’d like to see everybody come back, and we’re going to give them a great product here, I promise,” Dougherty said.

Both Quinn and Dougherty said they will show movies while the theater undergoes construction. Dougherty said that once the process is complete, he hopes to see a “100% transformation” from the current theater.