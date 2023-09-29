westport

Westport police recover $3 million stolen from victim in cryptocurrency scam

A Westport resident was scammed out of more than $3 million and police said detectives have been able to recover the lost millions and get them back to the victim.  

The victim reported being convinced in January to move money from a retirement account into a “Kraken” cryptocurrency account and told police that more than $3 million worth of Bitcoin was withdrawn and transferred to cryptocurrency wallets that they did not control, police said.

Westport police worked with the state police Organized Crime Task Force and the Westport Police Detective Bureau to track the transactions and freeze all accounts associated with this scam.

The investigation eventually led to people living in Pakistan, police said.

They said an arrest in this case is not likely, but the detective bureau was able to recover $3.2 million and return it to the victim.

Westport police urge residents to be cautious.

