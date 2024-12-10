Air travel

What to know about the 10 new Breeze Airways routes from New Haven

breeze airways jet
Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is adding routes from Tweed New Haven Airport to several locations in Florida as well as South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Louisiana.

This is the first time in nearly 20 years that more than one airline is operating out of the airport.

To celebrate the new service, the airline is giving away 200 roundtrip tickets from New Haven to Orlando, Fort Myers, or West Palm Beach. Tweed travelers looking to enter the giveaway can do so by visiting flybreeze.com/newhavengiveaway.

New Routes on Breeze from New Haven

  • Fort Myers, Florida - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, starting today.
  • Orlando, Florida - Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, starting Wednesday. Daily starting Feb. 5.
  • West Palm Beach, Florida – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, starting Wednesday.
  • Vero Beach, Florida - Mondays and Fridays, starting Friday.
  • Charleston, South Carolina - Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, starting Feb. 6.
  • Jacksonville, Florida - Thursdays and Sundays, starting Feb. 6.
  • Norfolk, Virginia - Thursdays and Sundays, starting Feb. 6.
  • Richmond, Virginia - Thursdays and Sundays, starting Feb. 6.
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Mondays and Fridays, starting Feb. 7.
  • Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida - Mondays and Fridays, starting Feb. 7.
  • New Orleans, Louisiana, Thursdays and Sundays, one stop/no change of plane, starting Feb. 6.

"New Haven is a growing city and a destination that more and more people want to visit and enjoy. It’s also wonderful for our residents to have convenient, low-cost travel options for a family vacation, to visit friends and loved ones, and for business trips,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement.

