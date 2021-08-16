What's Exempt From Sales Tax During Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week?

Connecticut shoppers are poised to get a one-week tax break, beginning Sunday.

The state’s annual Sales Tax Free Week, which runs through Aug. 21, exempts retail purchases of most clothing and footwear priced under $100 from Connecticut’s 6.35% sales and use tax. The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items a customer purchases.

The sales tax holiday, which costs the state about $5 million in lost tax revenue, applied to clothing and footwear costing less than $300 per item in past years and was ultimately scaled back. However, many retailers are expected to offer additional discounts during the week, which is a popular time for back-to-school shopping.

So what's included in the tax exempt categories when the item is under $100?:

Antique clothing

Aprons (kitchen)

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Bicycle sneakers without cleats

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children's bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Ear muffs

Employee uniforms

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets

Golf shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Fashion boots

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweat suits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons, hosiery

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jackets, rain suits, rain wear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes (aerobic, basketball, boat, running shoes without cleats, safety)

Ski sweaters and jackets

Sleepwear

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swim suits

Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts and skirts)

Ties (men's and women's)

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces and veils

Work clothes

The above lists is courtesy the Department of Revenue Services