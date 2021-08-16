Sales Tax Free Week

What's Exempt From Sales Tax During Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week?

By NBC Connecticut Staff and The Associated Press

Connecticut shoppers are poised to get a one-week tax break, beginning Sunday.

The state’s annual Sales Tax Free Week, which runs through Aug. 21, exempts retail purchases of most clothing and footwear priced under $100 from Connecticut’s 6.35% sales and use tax. The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items a customer purchases.

The sales tax holiday, which costs the state about $5 million in lost tax revenue, applied to clothing and footwear costing less than $300 per item in past years and was ultimately scaled back. However, many retailers are expected to offer additional discounts during the week, which is a popular time for back-to-school shopping.

So what's included in the tax exempt categories when the item is under $100?:

  • Antique clothing
  • Aprons (kitchen)
  • Arm warmers
  • Athletic socks
  • Bandannas
  • Baseball hats
  • Bathing caps
  • Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
  • Bicycle sneakers without cleats
  • Blouses
  • Chef uniforms
  • Children's bibs
  • Clerical vestments and religious clothing
  • Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
  • Dresses
  • Ear muffs
  • Employee uniforms
  • Formal wear gowns
  • Formal wear rentals
  • Foul weather gear
  • Garters
  • Gloves
  • Golf dresses and skirts
  • Golf jackets
  • Golf shirts
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Gym suits
  • Handkerchiefs
  • Hats, caps
  • Fashion boots
  • Jeans
  • Jogging suits, sweat suits
  • Leg warmers
  • Leotards, tights
  • Lingerie
  • Nylons, hosiery
  • Overclothes
  • Overshoes, rubbers, boots
  • Painter pants
  • Ponchos
  • Rain jackets, rain suits, rain wear
  • Rented uniforms
  • Robes
  • Sashes
  • Scarves
  • Scout uniforms
  • Shirts
  • Shoelaces
  • Shoes (aerobic, basketball, boat, running shoes without cleats, safety)
  • Ski sweaters and jackets
  • Sleepwear
  • Slippers
  • Sneakers
  • Socks
  • Square dancing clothes
  • Swim suits
  • Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts and skirts)
  • Ties (men's and women's)
  • Undergarments
  • Wedding gowns, headpieces and veils
  • Work clothes
The above lists is courtesy the Department of Revenue Services

