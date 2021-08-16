What's Exempt From Sales Tax During Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week?

Connecticut shoppers are poised to get a one-week tax break, beginning Sunday.
The state’s annual Sales Tax Free Week, which runs through Aug. 21, exempts retail purchases of most clothing and footwear priced under $100 from Connecticut’s 6.35% sales and use tax. The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items a customer purchases.
The sales tax holiday, which costs the state about $5 million in lost tax revenue, applied to clothing and footwear costing less than $300 per item in past years and was ultimately scaled back. However, many retailers are expected to offer additional discounts during the week, which is a popular time for back-to-school shopping.
So what's included in the tax exempt categories when the item is under $100?:
- Antique clothing
- Aprons (kitchen)
- Arm warmers
- Athletic socks
- Bandannas
- Baseball hats
- Bathing caps
- Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
- Bicycle sneakers without cleats
- Blouses
- Chef uniforms
- Children's bibs
- Clerical vestments and religious clothing
- Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
- Dresses
- Ear muffs
- Employee uniforms
- Formal wear gowns
- Formal wear rentals
- Foul weather gear
- Garters
- Gloves
- Golf dresses and skirts
- Golf jackets
- Golf shirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits
- Handkerchiefs
- Hats, caps
- Fashion boots
- Jeans
- Jogging suits, sweat suits
- Leg warmers
- Leotards, tights
- Lingerie
- Nylons, hosiery
- Overclothes
- Overshoes, rubbers, boots
- Painter pants
- Ponchos
- Rain jackets, rain suits, rain wear
- Rented uniforms
- Robes
- Sashes
- Scarves
- Scout uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes (aerobic, basketball, boat, running shoes without cleats, safety)
- Ski sweaters and jackets
- Sleepwear
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks
- Square dancing clothes
- Swim suits
- Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts and skirts)
- Ties (men's and women's)
- Undergarments
- Wedding gowns, headpieces and veils
- Work clothes
The above lists is courtesy the Department of Revenue Services