What's legal, what's not? Fireworks in CT this Fourth of July

With Fourth of July celebrations comes pyrotechnics, but no matter how big or small, officials say safety should always be the priority.

“We see a lot of injuries. Not just burns, but all sorts of other traumas as well due to the fact that many of the fireworks that are used in Connecticut that are of the illegal variety explode,” said Jason Bresky, nurse at the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital.

TNT Fireworks tents employee Sheri Posa said everything sold at her location in Plainville is legal in Connecticut, so what are the laws in the state?

“Fireworks are illegal in the state of Connecticut with the exception of sparklers and fountains,” said Sgt. Paul Macuk of the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Officials warn that even a sparkler can pose danger, especially for those not paying attention.

“Read the directions. It’ll tell you how much distance you need from anything. Have a garden hose ready. Light it, and get away, but better yet, come down to an event like we have and you’ll see something a whole lot better,” said Robert Kronenberger, director of emergency management for the City of Middletown.

Possession of other fireworks or explosives can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, depending on the type.

“You cannot purchase or legally shoot anything that’s considered an aerial shot,” Kronenberger said.

For those seeking such spectacle, licensed firework shows put on by cities across the state, including Middletown, offer the best bang for your buck, and safety this Fourth of July weekend.

“Take your families, take your friends. Go watch one of those licensed displays, and leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Macuk said.