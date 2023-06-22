It's summer again and communities all over Connecticut are gearing up for Independence Day festivities.

Here's where you can find patriotic fireworks shows around the state.

June 23

Windsor Locks: The Windsor Locks Fire Department Annual Carnival is June 22 to 24 at Veterans' Memorial Park. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Friday night. (Rain date: June 24).

June 24



Danbury: Danbury's Fourth of July fireworks display kicks off at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.) at Danbury Town Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. (Rain date: June 26).

East Haven: East Haven will be hosting its Annual Fireworks and Beach Party event at East Haven Town Beach. Enjoy food and live bands from 2 to 9 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: June 26).

Branford: Branford is hosting its fireworks display at dusk at Branford Point. (Rain date: June 25).

Hartford: Fans can view fireworks at Dunkin' Park after the Hartford Yard Goats game vs. the Erie SeaWolves.

Hebron: The Hebron Lions Annual Fireworks show begins at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. (Rain date: June 24).

Milford: The City of Milford's Kickoff to Summer event will take place at Lisman Landing from 4 to 11:30 p.m. The event will feature food trucks and live music all night long. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

June 28

Stafford: The Stafford Summerfest and Fireworks event will take place at Stafford High School starting at 5 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. The celebration will showcase local food trucks and entertainment from Loveland Hill Band as well as a cornhole tournament. (Rain date: June 29).

June 29



Westport: The Westport Police Athletic League will host a fireworks show at Compo Beach around 9 p.m. (Rain date: July 30.)

June 30

Stratford: The Stratford fireworks display will be at Short Beach at approximately 9 p.m. as a part of Celebrate Stratford. (Rain date: July 5).

Derby-Shelton: The Derby-Shelton fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. on Elizabeth Street. Before the show, there will be a concert at the Derby Municipal Parking Garage from 5 to 8 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

Darien: The Light up the Night Dance Party at Weed Beach will feature live bands, concessions and fireworks. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

Hamden: Hamden's Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display will take place at Town Center Park. The show starts at 9:20 p.m. and will feature a musical performance by the Hamden Symphony Orchestra. (Rain date: July 1).

Killingly: The Killingly Red, White and Blue Celebration will be at Owen Bell Park. The band Red Light will perform at 6:30 and fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

New London: There will be a fireworks display at 8 p.m. at Ocean Beach Park, following a Prince tribute concert.

Simsbury: Talcott Mountain Music Festival's Celebrate America will feature a performance by the Hartford Symphony followed by a fireworks display. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

Stafford: Stafford Speedway will host the Midstate Site Development Firecracker 30 race followed by a fireworks display. The race begins at 6 p.m.

Stamford: The City of Stamford will hold a fireworks display at Cummings Beach with entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin after 9 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

Bridgeport: As a part of the Barnum Festival, the City of Bridgeport will set off fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Seaside Park.

Litchfield: The Litchfield Fireworks Display will take place at Litchfield High School. Gates open at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.

July 1

Bristol: Lake Compounce's Spectacular Fireworks Shows will light up the park on the nights of July 1, 2 and 3 starting at 9 p.m.

Fairfield: Fairfield Parks and Recreation will display fireworks for Independence Day at 9:15. Spectators can watch from Jennings and Penfield beaches. (Rain date: July 2).

Greenwich: Viewers can watch the Greenwich fireworks from Binney Park or Greenwich Point Park at dusk. (Rain dates: Sept. 2 and 3).

Middletown: The City of Middletown will present the Fireworks Festival at Dekoven Drive and Harbor Park. The festival begins at 5 p.m. and will feature food trucks and live music. The night will close out with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

New Canaan: The Family Fourth of July Celebration at Waveny Park promises food and entertainment for the whole family. The event opens at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin around 9:15. (Rain dates: July 1 and 2).

Warren: The Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration will begin at 9 p.m. at the lake. Guests are invited to rim Lake Waramaug with flares before viewing a fireworks show, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

New Milford: New Milford's Fireworks Celebration kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on the town green. There will be live music followed by a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 8).

July 2

Bristol: Lake Compounce's Spectacular Fireworks Shows will light up the park on the nights of July 1, 2 and 3 starting at 9 p.m.

Orange: Orange's Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Show will take place at the Orange Fairgrounds starting at 6:30 p.m. A yacht rock tribute band is headlining this year's festivities. The fireworks will begin following the concert at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 9).

Rowayton: The Rowayton Civic Association will host a fireworks show at Bayley Beach from 9 to 10 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Waterbury: The Brass Mill Center is hosting the Waterbury Food Truck and Fireworks Extravaganza from 2 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Madison: The town of Madison is setting off fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. The best places to view the show are East Wharf, West Wharf and the Surf Club. (Rain date: July 8).

July 3

Bristol: Lake Compounce's Spectacular Fireworks Shows will light up the park on the nights of July 1, 2 and 3 starting at 9 p.m.

West Haven: The Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular will return to Bradley Point at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Meriden: The City of Meriden will set off fireworks from Hubbard Park starting at 9 p.m., with live music, food and festivities beginning at 5 p.m.

New Britain: The New Britain Bees Fireworks Extravaganza will take place after the game vs. the Westfield Starfires. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at New Britain Stadium.

Norwich: The Norwich Sea Unicorns will host a fireworks show following the game against the Worcester Bravehearts. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dodd Stadium.

July 4

Hartford: There will be a fireworks display after the Hartford Yard Goats game vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. Dunkin' Park.

Weston: The Weston Family Fourth Celebration will be at the Weston Middle School field. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for food trucks and live entertainment and fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

New Britain: New Britain's Great American Boom event will be at Willow Brook Park. In addition to fireworks, the event will feature DJs and food trucks. Parking opens at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Middlebury: Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark will put on a 3D Fireworks event on the evening of Independence Day.

July 7

Norwich: There will be post-game fireworks following the Norwich Sea Unicorns game vs. the Westfield Starfires. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dodd Stadium.

July 8

Hartford: There will be a fireworks display after the Hartford Yard Goats game vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin' Park.

New London: Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park, as a part of Sailfest, which will continue throughout the weekend.

Guilford: The Guilford Fairground will set off fireworks at dusk.

Beacon Falls: The Beacon Falls Family Day Fireworks Celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Beacon Falls Recreation Complex at 100 Pent Rd.

July 9

Enfield: The Enfield Fourth of July Celebration will offer live bands, a parade and plenty of community activities from July 7 to 9, culminating a fireworks display July 9 at 9:30 p.m.

July 11

Vernon: Vernon's July in the Sky fireworks will set off from Henry Park at 9:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. (Rain date: July 12).

July 15

East Lyme/Niantic: Fireworks will light up the Niantic Bay around 9 p.m. to close out the Celebrate East Lyme Festival in downtown Niantic. The festival begins at 3 p.m. and also features a carnival, music acts, a sandcastle competition and plenty of entertainment.

Canaan: Canaan Railroad Days will display a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Lawrence Field.

Newington: The annual Life. Be in it. Extravaganza is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Mill Pond Park. There will be a carnival, bands, games, rides and plenty of food. The Newington fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. to close out the night.

July 22

Hartford: Fireworks will follow the Yard Goats game vs. the Somerset Patriots. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin' Park.

July 28

Lebanon: The Lebanon Country Fair fireworks will set off at 9 p.m. at the Lebanon Lions Club Country Fairgrounds. For more seasonal fun, the fair runs from July 28 to 30.