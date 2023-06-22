fireworks

Where to watch fireworks in Connecticut this Fourth of July season

By Katie Langley

Fireworks
It's summer again and communities all over Connecticut are gearing up for Independence Day festivities.

Here's where you can find patriotic fireworks shows around the state.

June 23

Windsor Locks: The Windsor Locks Fire Department Annual Carnival is June 22 to 24 at Veterans' Memorial Park. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Friday night. (Rain date: June 24).

June 24


Danbury: Danbury's Fourth of July fireworks display kicks off at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.) at Danbury Town Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. (Rain date: June 26).

East Haven: East Haven will be hosting its Annual Fireworks and Beach Party event at East Haven Town Beach. Enjoy food and live bands from 2 to 9 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: June 26).

Branford: Branford is hosting its fireworks display at dusk at Branford Point. (Rain date: June 25).

Hartford: Fans can view fireworks at Dunkin' Park after the Hartford Yard Goats game vs. the Erie SeaWolves.

Hebron: The Hebron Lions Annual Fireworks show begins at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. (Rain date: June 24).

Milford: The City of Milford's Kickoff to Summer event will take place at Lisman Landing from 4 to 11:30 p.m. The event will feature food trucks and live music all night long. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

June 28

Stafford: The Stafford Summerfest and Fireworks event will take place at Stafford High School starting at 5 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. The celebration will showcase local food trucks and entertainment from Loveland Hill Band as well as a cornhole tournament. (Rain date: June 29).

June 29


Westport: The Westport Police Athletic League will host a fireworks show at Compo Beach around 9 p.m. (Rain date: July 30.)

June 30

Stratford: The Stratford fireworks display will be at Short Beach at approximately 9 p.m. as a part of Celebrate Stratford. (Rain date: July 5).

Derby-Shelton: The Derby-Shelton fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. on Elizabeth Street. Before the show, there will be a concert at the Derby Municipal Parking Garage from 5 to 8 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

Darien: The Light up the Night Dance Party at Weed Beach will feature live bands, concessions and fireworks. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

Hamden: Hamden's Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display will take place at Town Center Park. The show starts at 9:20 p.m. and will feature a musical performance by the Hamden Symphony Orchestra. (Rain date: July 1).

Killingly: The Killingly Red, White and Blue Celebration will be at Owen Bell Park. The band Red Light will perform at 6:30 and fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

New London: There will be a fireworks display at 8 p.m. at Ocean Beach Park, following a Prince tribute concert.

Simsbury: Talcott Mountain Music Festival's Celebrate America will feature a performance by the Hartford Symphony followed by a fireworks display. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

Stafford: Stafford Speedway will host the Midstate Site Development Firecracker 30 race followed by a fireworks display. The race begins at 6 p.m.

Stamford: The City of Stamford will hold a fireworks display at Cummings Beach with entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin after 9 p.m. (Rain date: July 7).

Bridgeport: As a part of the Barnum Festival, the City of Bridgeport will set off fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Seaside Park.

Litchfield: The Litchfield Fireworks Display will take place at Litchfield High School. Gates open at 7 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.

July 1

Bristol: Lake Compounce's Spectacular Fireworks Shows will light up the park on the nights of July 1, 2 and 3 starting at 9 p.m.

Fairfield: Fairfield Parks and Recreation will display fireworks for Independence Day at 9:15. Spectators can watch from Jennings and Penfield beaches. (Rain date: July 2).

Greenwich: Viewers can watch the Greenwich fireworks from Binney Park or Greenwich Point Park at dusk. (Rain dates: Sept. 2 and 3).

Middletown: The City of Middletown will present the Fireworks Festival at Dekoven Drive and Harbor Park. The festival begins at 5 p.m. and will feature food trucks and live music. The night will close out with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

New Canaan: The Family Fourth of July Celebration at Waveny Park promises food and entertainment for the whole family. The event opens at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin around 9:15. (Rain dates: July 1 and 2).

Warren: The Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration will begin at 9 p.m. at the lake. Guests are invited to rim Lake Waramaug with flares before viewing a fireworks show, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 2).

New Milford: New Milford's Fireworks Celebration kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on the town green. There will be live music followed by a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 8).

July 2

Bristol: Lake Compounce's Spectacular Fireworks Shows will light up the park on the nights of July 1, 2 and 3 starting at 9 p.m.

Orange: Orange's Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Show will take place at the Orange Fairgrounds starting at 6:30 p.m. A yacht rock tribute band is headlining this year's festivities. The fireworks will begin following the concert at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 9).

Rowayton: The Rowayton Civic Association will host a fireworks show at Bayley Beach from 9 to 10 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Waterbury: The Brass Mill Center is hosting the Waterbury Food Truck and Fireworks Extravaganza from 2 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Madison: The town of Madison is setting off fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. The best places to view the show are East Wharf, West Wharf and the Surf Club. (Rain date: July 8).

July 3

Bristol: Lake Compounce's Spectacular Fireworks Shows will light up the park on the nights of July 1, 2 and 3 starting at 9 p.m.

West Haven: The Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular will return to Bradley Point at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Meriden: The City of Meriden will set off fireworks from Hubbard Park starting at 9 p.m., with live music, food and festivities beginning at 5 p.m.

New Britain: The New Britain Bees Fireworks Extravaganza will take place after the game vs. the Westfield Starfires. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at New Britain Stadium.

Norwich: The Norwich Sea Unicorns will host a fireworks show following the game against the Worcester Bravehearts. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dodd Stadium.

July 4

Hartford: There will be a fireworks display after the Hartford Yard Goats game vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. Dunkin' Park.

Weston: The Weston Family Fourth Celebration will be at the Weston Middle School field. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for food trucks and live entertainment and fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

New Britain: New Britain's Great American Boom event will be at Willow Brook Park. In addition to fireworks, the event will feature DJs and food trucks. Parking opens at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. (Rain date: July 5).

Middlebury: Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark will put on a 3D Fireworks event on the evening of Independence Day.

July 7

Norwich: There will be post-game fireworks following the Norwich Sea Unicorns game vs. the Westfield Starfires. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dodd Stadium.

July 8

Hartford: There will be a fireworks display after the Hartford Yard Goats game vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin' Park.

New London: Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park, as a part of Sailfest, which will continue throughout the weekend.

Guilford: The Guilford Fairground will set off fireworks at dusk.

Beacon Falls: The Beacon Falls Family Day Fireworks Celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Beacon Falls Recreation Complex at 100 Pent Rd.

July 9

Enfield: The Enfield Fourth of July Celebration will offer live bands, a parade and plenty of community activities from July 7 to 9, culminating a fireworks display July 9 at 9:30 p.m.

July 11

Vernon: Vernon's July in the Sky fireworks will set off from Henry Park at 9:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. (Rain date: July 12).

July 15

East Lyme/Niantic: Fireworks will light up the Niantic Bay around 9 p.m. to close out the Celebrate East Lyme Festival in downtown Niantic. The festival begins at 3 p.m. and also features a carnival, music acts, a sandcastle competition and plenty of entertainment.

Canaan: Canaan Railroad Days will display a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Lawrence Field.

Newington: The annual Life. Be in it. Extravaganza is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Mill Pond Park. There will be a carnival, bands, games, rides and plenty of food. The Newington fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. to close out the night.

July 22

Hartford: Fireworks will follow the Yard Goats game vs. the Somerset Patriots. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin' Park.

July 28

Lebanon: The Lebanon Country Fair fireworks will set off at 9 p.m. at the Lebanon Lions Club Country Fairgrounds. For more seasonal fun, the fair runs from July 28 to 30.

