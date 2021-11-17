Will Connecticut Republicans Make Gains Next Year?

Midterm elections are a challenge for the party that holds the White House. That means the Democratic Party could have a lot to lose next year.

What will it mean for Connecticut's all Democratic delegation?

“It could be quite devastating for the party,” Sacred Heart Political Science Professor Gary Rose says. “All the polls right now are lining up on behalf of the Republicans and Joe Biden, even though he’s not on the ticket, people nevertheless will identify today the president with the larger party.

Rose says things are looking good for the Republican Party next year.

“Largely because of Biden’s approval ratings the democrats are definitely in trouble.”

President Biden signed a trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law this week and Democrats are hoping to pass a climate and social-spending bill that they believe will help their electoral fortunes.

“It’s going to be several years before people actually I think see the results of that infrastructure law,” Rose says. “Inflation is going to be a huge issue of course and I think immigration and I think the Afghanistan exit is also going to enter into this race too.”

It’s been a decade since a Republican was elected to represent Connecticut in Congress. Rose says former state Sen. George Logan will be the Republicans' best shot at a seat.

“I do think that Logan could be a very viable candidate in that race,” Rose says.

Hayes, a Democrat and the former national teacher of the year, is serving her second term.

“Jahana has done a phenomenal job she cares about the people in that district,” Connecticut Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo says.

Rose says he doesn’t see Congressman Jim Himes losing his seat in the 4th congressional district or Joe Courntey losing his seat in the 2nd congressional district.

“I do see that the 5th district is in play in this election. Jahana Hayes though is establishing quite a reputation there,” Rose says.

“The Republican National Party has said that they’re putting as much emphasis into that race as possible,” Southern Connecticut State University Professor Jonathan Wharton says.

Wharton says he also expects the gubernatorial race to be competitive this year.

“Republicans and Republican-leaning voters tend to show up more than Democrats and it’s really going to come down to these unaffiliated voters, which lean Democrat,” Wharton says.