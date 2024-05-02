Willimantic police arrest man who assaulted officer, had machete and firearms in car

Willimantic Police arrested a man yesterday for having illegal firearms in his vehicle and assaulting a police officer when they pulled him over.

An officer first noticed the man driving a vehicle with an illegal license plate on West Main Street and attempted to pull him over.

The vehicle continued and eventually pulled over on Capitol Drive near the intersection of Route 66. The officer then noticed a machete on the passenger side of the vehicle and asked the driver to exit the car.

But police say that the driver refused to leave and fought back when officers tried to detain him. They say the man hit officers and tried to grab onto them.

They were eventually able to arrest the man, using a K-9 dog in the process. The suspect was not injured, but one officer sustained injuries on his hand and wrist.

In the suspect's vehicle, police say they found two shotguns, ammo and drug paraphernalia, in addition to the machete.

He is facing charges for driving with a suspended license, illegal possession of a long gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and assaulting an officer.