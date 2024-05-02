Willimantic

Willimantic police arrest man who assaulted officer, had machete and firearms in car

Willimantic police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Willimantic Police arrested a man yesterday for having illegal firearms in his vehicle and assaulting a police officer when they pulled him over.

An officer first noticed the man driving a vehicle with an illegal license plate on West Main Street and attempted to pull him over.

The vehicle continued and eventually pulled over on Capitol Drive near the intersection of Route 66. The officer then noticed a machete on the passenger side of the vehicle and asked the driver to exit the car.

But police say that the driver refused to leave and fought back when officers tried to detain him. They say the man hit officers and tried to grab onto them.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They were eventually able to arrest the man, using a K-9 dog in the process. The suspect was not injured, but one officer sustained injuries on his hand and wrist.

In the suspect's vehicle, police say they found two shotguns, ammo and drug paraphernalia, in addition to the machete.

He is facing charges for driving with a suspended license, illegal possession of a long gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and assaulting an officer.

This article tagged under:

Willimantic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us