Wilton ‘First Selectdog' candidate promises to ‘lick every problem'

A candidate in Wilton is barking at the chance to ‘lick every problem.”

Signs have gone up in town for a Golden Retriever named Hayley to be “First Selectdog.” Her campaign motto is, “I’ll lick every problem.”

Of course, you won’t actually see Hayley’s name on the ballot, but she is adding some fun to local politics.

“She believes, and I think a few other people do too, that it’s time for more wagging and less barking in politics, so it’s a fun way to just have people feel some delight about an election,” Sallie Mitchell, Hayley’s owner, said.

