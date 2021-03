A gust of wind blew the "X" off of the sign at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

Trumbull Street was closed as crews worked to repair the damage, he said.

Trumbull Street closed right now — wind blew the X off the XL Center. City team working w/XL Center team now. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/SVHp7azrq7 — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) March 2, 2021

High winds Tuesday left thousands without power and brought down trees statewide.

