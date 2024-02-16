Windsor school hosts its second African American Read-In

Clover Street Elementary School in Windsor hosted its second African American Read-In Friday.



Community leaders and professionals in the Windsor area stopped by the school for a few hours to read to students in multiple classrooms.

Organizer and Windsor Schools Humanities Instructional Coach, TaLoria Wilson, said the purpose was to promote literacy and ensure that students are educated on the contributions of African Americans in the United States.

“Unfortunately, our students don’t learn enough about multiculturalism, especially the African American experience, so we wanted to make sure that we embrace not just Black History Month for one month but that we incorporate multiculturalism throughout the entire school year,” Wilson explained.

Fifth grader Fallon Erickson was clear on the purpose of Friday’s event.

“They’re going to talk about Black history and what’s important about Black history,” she said.



Erickson remembered the story told to her at last year’s event and looked forward to learning more about the contributions of African Americans.

“Obviously it’s going to be about Martin Luther King but they want to read about the people who don’t really get to be talked about a lot," she explained.

Windsor Schools Superintendent Dr. Terrell Hill pointed out the importance of this.

“We like to talk melting pot and all those nice generic statements but quite honestly when you come to school, we don’t really get to learn about anyone other than Europeans, so we should understand that every culture has contributed, particularly African Americans to the building and the growth of this country,” Dr. Hill explained.

Dr. Hill said this event is a great start in ensuring that learning is just as diverse as the population is.

“We need to make sure that all races, all cultures, all ethnicities, their contributions to society, any society but we’re here in America, are counted and show,” Hill said. “I know in the current political climate we have some that want to hide and even erase history but that’s a detriment to any society.”

Hill and Wilson pointed out that the men chosen to read to students were chosen strategically.

“That’s definitely a blessing to have men come into the building. I think all schools want more men in their buildings," Dr. Hill explained. "We also know that a lot of times boys are the ones who want to read the least. They want to do other things.”

State Senator Douglas McCrory was one of Friday’s readers. He said children need to see more diversity in the classrooms and hopes his presence along with the other readers helps to inspire them.

“Our children rarely see Black men in their classroom,” Senator McCrory said. "So, one of the things that their kids are going to take from this is seeing someone who looks like them in their classrooms reading to them.”

One of those students is Kaleb Kissoon, a fifth grader at Clover.

"I’m looking forward to the read-aloud. I’m really interested in these read-alouds happening every year, especially because I’m African American,” Kissoon said.

Kissoon said he’s interested in learning more.

“All history is important to the world and if you don’t know most of it, it could be hard to answer questions like you’re asking me now,” he said.

Readers were also members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

All of the books read were authored by African American men and women.