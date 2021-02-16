vernon

With Drive-Thru Vote, Vernon Approves Funds to Replace Center Road School Roof

Voters in Vernon have approved the funds to replace the roof at the Center Road School, town officials confirmed Tuesday night.

The town utilized a drive-thru voting method to stay safe during COVID-19. The vote was 25 yes and 0 no.

This is the town's third such historic vote, town officials said.

"We feel it is extremely important to keep our community engaged in their local government and by voting in a safe and effective manner is one way of doing that," Town Administrator Michael Purcaro.

Tuesday's vote approved a $471,450 appropriation from the general fund balance toward the project, which is estimated to cost $1.5 million in total. A state School Construction Grant will cover another $1,028,055.

