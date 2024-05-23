Wolcott

Man tried to break into two Wolcott homes as residents slept: police

Wolcott police have arrested a man who is accused of trying to break into two homes by throwing a rock at a window at one and cutting window screens at another.

Police said the attempted break-ins happened on Ferro Road early on the morning of April 4.

One victim told police they were asleep when someone threw a large rock through the window to try and get in, police said.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Waterbury man, was not able to enter the residence, police said.

Then he went to another home on the same street and tried to pry open the front door while the victims were sleeping. When he could not get in, he went around the outside of the house, cut five window screens and tried to go through one but could not get in, police said.

They said the attempted break-ins were caught on surveillance cameras.

The same suspect is accused of similar burglaries in Waterbury, police said.

He has been charged with criminal attempt at burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal attempt at burglary in the first degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.

He is being held at New Haven Correctional Facility on $325,000 bond.

