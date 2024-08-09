Wolcott Country Fair opening postponed to Saturday due to weather

The threat of bad weather has forced organizers to postpone Friday's opening of the Wolcott Country Fair.

Organizers said they want to ensure the safety of fair-goers, vendors, and staff.

The fair will now open Saturday at 10 a.m.

Bands that were scheduled to play Friday night have been rescheduled to Sunday, fair officials said.

The fair will also remain open two extra hours on Sunday, until 9 p.m, they said.

You can check the fair's website for any updates.