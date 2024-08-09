Wolcott

Wolcott Country Fair opening postponed to Saturday due to weather

ferris wheel generic resized

The threat of bad weather has forced organizers to postpone Friday's opening of the Wolcott Country Fair.

Organizers said they want to ensure the safety of fair-goers, vendors, and staff.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The fair will now open Saturday at 10 a.m.

Bands that were scheduled to play Friday night have been rescheduled to Sunday, fair officials said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The fair will also remain open two extra hours on Sunday, until 9 p.m, they said.

You can check the fair's website for any updates.

This article tagged under:

Wolcott
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us