Wolcott Police Seek Suspects in ATM Burglary

Wolcott police are searching for four suspects accused of stealing an ATM out of a local gas station.

Police said the suspects stole the ATM from Nutmeg Farms Gas on Wolcott Road near the Bristol town line around 2 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, the suspects arrived ina dark gray or blue four-door sedan with out-of-state plates. Two of the suspects got out of the car and used pry bars to get the front door open. A third took a cable and tied one end to the car's bumper and the other around the ATM. The fourth suspect accelerated the car to pull the ATM out of the store.

Wolcott Police Department

The ATM was later found in the parking lot at Wolcott High School, about two miles away. Police said surveillance from the school shows the suspect prying the ATM door open.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects in the photos is asked to call the Wolcott Police Departments Detective Division at 203-879-7612.