Woman accused of fraudulently receiving more than $45,000 in wages at Wilton job

A woman who is accused of fraudulently receiving more than $45,000 in wages from her job in Wilton has turned herself into police.

Police said Isenide Millien, 23, of Norwalk, turned herself into Wilton Police Headquarters on an active arrest warrant last Thursday.

According to investigators, Millien is accused of receiving $47,729.64 in employee wages for working at Wilton Meadows Healthcare during times she did not actually work.

Investigators said it happened over the course of a ten month period.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She was charged with larceny and was released on a written promise to appear. She appeared in court on Thursday.