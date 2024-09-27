Woman accused of stabbing another woman several times in Norwich

Norwich police have arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing another woman several times.

Police said they received a 911 call around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday reporting an assault and found two injured women on Briar Lane. One had been stabbed several times and had significant injuries.

Both women were taken to William W. Backus Hospital and the woman who has been stabbed several times is in stable condition, according to police.

Police investigated through the afternoon and evening and charged a 45-year-old Norwich woman with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault in the first degree and cruelty to persons.

She was held on $1.5 million bond and she is due to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Friday.