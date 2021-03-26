A Wilton woman has been charged with animal cruelty and a dog and a cat are being removed from her home after Norwalk police investigated a report that a woman had thrown a dog out of a moving car.

Norwalk police said a driver called them at 2:07 p.m. on March 9 to report that a dog was tossed out of a moving vehicle. She told them she used her own vehicle to block traffic to protect the dog, then brought the dog to the side of the road.

Norwalk police officers and an animal control officer responded and the beagle was brought to a local animal hospital and found to have superficial scrapes, police said.

The Norwalk States Attorney’s Office told police that the beagle had tobe returned to the owners until evidence of animal cruelty could be provided, police said.

The Norwalk Animal Control Officer and Wilton Animal Control Officer checked on the beagle and found the dog in good condition, police said. Then the ongoing investigation revealed evidence to support animal cruelty and a warrant was approved, according to police.

Helen Skulski, 56, of Wilton, was charged with cruelty to animals and she is not allowed to be in possession of “dogs or any animals” and the beagle and a cat are being removed from the home, police said.

She turned herself in around 7 a.m. Friday and was held on a court-set $25,000 bond.