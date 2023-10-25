Woman arrested for death of 1-year-old relative in Waterbury: police

Police have arrested a woman after a 1-year-old relative allegedly died in her care in Waterbury last year, according to authorities.

Officers were called to an apartment on Green Street after getting a report that a child wasn't breathing on Oct. 5, 2022. The baby was being cared for by a family member who was later identified as 35-year-old Cynthia Hannah.

The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital and died five days later, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the baby's death a homicide in June of this year.

Investigators later identified Hannah as a suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest about a week ago.

Police said Hannah turned herself into police on Tuesday. She faces charges including manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Department of Children and Families is assisting with the investigation. NBC Connecticut has reached out to them for more information but has not yet heard back.