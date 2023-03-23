Woman Arrested for Hitting Walmart Employee During Shelton Robbery: PD

A woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting an employee with a curtain rod she stole at Walmart in Shelton.

Police said the incident happened at the Walmart located on Bridgeport Avenue Wednesday.

Officers were called to the store for a reported fight. When they got there, police learned that a woman, who was with two teens, tried to steal a shopping cart full of merchandise.

When loss prevention officers questioned her, she allegedly yelled and spit at them. She then struck a Walmart employee with a stolen curtain rod, according to police.

The employee dropped their phone during the altercation and police said the woman subsequently stole it. The worker sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

Police said the woman fled the store, but officers were able to locate the vehicle on Bridgeport Avenue. She refused to stop and sped off.

The employee tracked his stolen phone to a Bridgeport home. Officers found the woman and she was arrested.

The woman faces charges including engaging police in pursuit, risk of injury to a child, robbery, and more. She was released on a $5,000 bond and appeared in court Thursday.