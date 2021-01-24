bernie sanders mittens

Woman Behind Bernie's Mittens Auctioning 3 Pairs for Good Causes

Jen Ellis, the woman behind the mittens, is putting a couple of new pairs up for auction in an effort to raise money for two local organizations in Vermont

By Katelyn Flint

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a new pair of mittens -- and to follow in the footsteps of Bernie Sanders at the same time -- you are in luck.

A few new pairs are up for grabs, and two organizations in Vermont will be getting a much needed boost, thanks to these fuzzy accessories.

More on Bernie Sanders' Mittens

Bernie Sanders Jan 22

What Bernie Sanders Really Thinks About Those Inauguration Memes

mittens Jan 20

Meet the Vermont Teacher Who Turned an Old Sweater Into Bernie Sanders' Mittens

Jen Ellis, the woman behind the now famous mittens, appeared on MSNBC Sunday morning where she spoke about how she found out the image of Sanders wearing her gloves was getting a ton of attention on Inauguration Day. Ellis said she was flooded by messages from friends.

Now, she says she is auctioning a couple of new pairs in an effort to raise money for two local organizations in Vermont.

Ellis tweeted out the details on social media, saying one pair will benefit "Passion 4 Paws," a foster-based, dog rescue in the state. Another pair will help support "Outright VT," an organization promoting equity and providing support for LGBTQ+ youth.

In just a matter of hours, bids were already coming in.

Dana Kaplan, the Executive Director of Outright VT, says they are thrilled.

“There is nothing sweeter than the symbolism of a pair of mittens that create warmth and a level of love,” he says. “They are homemade and unique and I think it’s a beautiful metaphor for LGBTQ youth in Vermont and across the country. I think we could all use a little levity and this meme moment is certainly significant.”

Ellis says a third pair of gloves will be auctioned off on eBay for her daughter's college fund.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing a bobblehead commemorating a viral photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders at President Biden’s inauguration

DETAILS ON BIDDING:

The auction opened at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, and closes Friday, Jan. 29 at 5:00 p.m.

Click here to bid on the pair benefiting Passion 4 Paws.

Click here to bid on the pair benefiting Outright VT.

Click here to bid on the pair for Ellis' daughter's college fund.

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration style is truly the meme we needed to start the year. Find out the story behind them and other symbolic fashion choices from the event that had deep meaning.

This article tagged under:

bernie sanders mittensBernie Sanders
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us