Woman destroys bus stop, crashes into building in Norwich

A woman is facing charges after police said she destroyed a bus stop and then crashed into a building in Norwich over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of West Main Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Once there, firefighters said they found a vehicle that had driven directly into the side of the building.

Before hitting the building, investigators said the 41-year-old woman from Norwich struck and destroyed a bus stop shelter nearby.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman reportedly went through the bus stop, took down its roof, destroyed all of the glass, benches, electrical service and traffic signs.

After hitting the bus stop, police said the woman hit the building. The building's structure was damaged and there was also electrical damage.

The utility company responded to the area and secured the power to the bus stop and the building.

The business is expected to remain closed until all of the damage is investigated and deemed safe.

Police said the woman was arrested for operating under the influence and after the crash. She is also facing a drug-related charge.