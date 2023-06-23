Fairfield

Woman dies after being hit by car in Fairfield

By Andrew Masse

NBC Connecticut

A woman has died after police say she had been hit by a car in Fairfield Friday.

It happened just before 3 in the afternoon on the 500 block of Redding Road.

Police said the woman, who was in her forties, passed away at the hospital.

The driver of the car that hit the woman remained on scene.

The area of 500 Redding Road remains closed to traffic while police investigate. There is no timetable as to when it may reopen.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Fairfield Police at 203-254-4800.

