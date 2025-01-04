Woman dies after crashing into building in New Britain

A woman has died after crashing into a building in New Britain on Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Grove Hill and Lake Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Once in the area, police said they determined a vehicle had hit a building. The female driver of the vehicle was reportedly found unresponsive.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died. Police have not released her identity.

The investigation is ongoing.