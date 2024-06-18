Manchester

Woman dies after hitting building in Manchester

NBC Connecticut

A woman has died after crashing into a building in Manchester early Tuesday morning.

Police said a 33-year-old Manchester woman was driving on Lydall Street, went off the road around 12:11 a.m. and hit a building. She died at the scene.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Manchester police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information or who saw the crash to call Sgt. Daniel Roberts at (860) 645-5561.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us