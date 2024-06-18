Woman dies after hitting building in Manchester

A woman has died after crashing into a building in Manchester early Tuesday morning.
Police said a 33-year-old Manchester woman was driving on Lydall Street, went off the road around 12:11 a.m. and hit a building. She died at the scene.
Manchester police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information or who saw the crash to call Sgt. Daniel Roberts at (860) 645-5561.
