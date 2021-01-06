Woman Dies After House Fire in Waterbury

A woman has died after a house fire in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a structure fire at at home on Poplar Place around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters said they found an adult woman inside of the home. She was later pronounced dead, authorities added. Her identity has not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the woman's manner and cause of death.

The Waterbury Fire Marshal responded and the investigation into the fire is ongoing.