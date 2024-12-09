New Fairfield

Woman faces charges for trying to steal over $350K from CT homeowner: police

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman from Michigan is facing charges after attempting to commit fraud and theft in New Fairfield two years ago, according to state police.

In October 2022, the woman sent a loan payoff notice of over $358,000 to a homeowner under a fake mortgage lender's name, according to police.

Police said the homeowner contacted his bank after receiving a second notice of a payment due. He was then told that the first notice he received was fraudulent.

After contacting police and lawyers, they were able to locate the woman, police said.

She was caught on camera in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4, 2022, trying to withdraw $130,000 that was sent to the fraudulent company's account, according to police.

The woman was found in Oklahoma. She was arrested and extradited back to Connecticut.

She is facing charges of conspiracy to commit larceny, telephone fraud and criminal impersonation. She is being held on a $350,000 bond.

New Fairfield
