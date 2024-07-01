Woman found injured in New London parking lot has died: police

A woman who was found bleeding and unresponsive in a parking lot in New London a week and a half ago has died, according to police.

Police officers and firefighters found 46-year-old Lindsay Melher, of Groton, around 10:47 p.m. on June 21 while responding to reports of an injured woman in the parking lot at 48 Ocean Ave.

She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and police said Monday that Melher has died and the office of the chief medical examiner is investigating to determine what caused her death.

Anyone who has information to help police solve the case is asked to call the New London police detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or the New London Tips 411 system.