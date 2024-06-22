Woman found seriously injured and unresponsive in parking lot in New London

A woman was found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries in a parking lot in New London on Friday night and police are trying to figure out what happened to her.

Emergency crews responded to Ocean Avenue around 10:45 p.m. for a report of an injured woman in a parking lot.

According to police, the woman was bleeding and was unresponsive when she was found.

Medical aid was given to the woman and she was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for additional treatment.

The woman's injuries are described as life-threatening and she is currently listed in critical condition.

Officers are working to determine how the woman was injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Department Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can also be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system.