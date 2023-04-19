Woman Hospitalized After Horse Tramples Her in Lebanon

A woman sustained serious facial injuries after a horse she was leading stepped on her in Lebanon.

Assistant Fire Chief Allan Olenick said the incident happened on Exeter Road. A woman in her 50s was trampled by a horse and was unresponsive, according to crews.

Olenick said the woman had acquired a new horse and was allegedly mistreating it. She was leading the horse when she fell and the horse stomped on her face.

The woman was taken to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar. She has traumatic facial injuries, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately available.