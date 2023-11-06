Woman in critical condition after falling from cliff in Mystic

A woman is in critical condition after falling from a cliff in Mystic over the weekend.

Officers received a welfare check around 1 p.m. on Sunday when a 90-year-old woman couldn't find her 73-year-old female caregiver who had been raking in the yard on Quarry Path.

About 15 minutes later, police said they found the caregiver at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff.

The caregiver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for life-threatening injuries. She is currently in critical condition.

The incident is not considered suspicious in nature.