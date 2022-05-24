Woman in Stable Condition After Shooting in New Haven

A woman is in stable condition after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.
Officers received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire and 911 calls about a person shot on Shelton Avenue around 9:20 p.m.
When police arrived, they said they found a 26-year-old woman from New Haven with gunshot wounds.
AMR transported the woman to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. She is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department's Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.