Woman in Stable Condition After Shooting in New Haven

A woman is in stable condition after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire and 911 calls about a person shot on Shelton Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 26-year-old woman from New Haven with gunshot wounds.

AMR transported the woman to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. She is currently listed in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department's Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.