One Killed in Crash in Waterbury

A Waterbury woman has died after a crash on Saturday night.

Police said officers responded to Greenwood Avenue at 11:12 p.m. and found a vehicle on its side. They said it had struck the curb and some landscaping, which caused the vehicle to roll over onto its side.

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Elizabeth Hynes, of Waterbury, and said medical staff pronounced her dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

