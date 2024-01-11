Woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Lebanon

A woman has died after a crash on Route 2 in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said 51-year-old Danielle Helen Tessier, of Providence, Rhode Island, was driving a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio on Route 2 East, near exit 22, just after 3 p.m. when she went off the road and hit a bridge abutment.

Tessier died at the scene, according to state police.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop K at (860)465-5400.