Woman Killed in New London Crash

A woman has died after a crash in New London on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.

She was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where authorities said she later died. Her identity has not been released as investigators work to notify her next of kin.

Members of the Investigative Services Division and the Accident Reconstruction Team are at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

A portion of Nautilus Drive is currently closed. Any residents in the area can still access the parking lots.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information about it is asked to contact New London Police Department Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or by texting the anonymous Tip411 system.