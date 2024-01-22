Woman robbed Cromwell D'Angelo's at knifepoint: police

Police have arrested a woman who is accused of committing an armed robbery at D’Angelo’s in Cromwell on Sunday.

Officers responded to the sandwich shop at 34 Shunpike Road when an employee and a customer called to report that there was a woman inside the store armed with a knife, police said.

Cromwell officers arrived within seconds of the calls, surrounded the building and found the suspect. They then ordered her out of the building and arrested her.

A 43-year-old Cromwell woman has been charged with robbery in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She was held on a $250,000 and is due in Middletown Superior Court on Monday.