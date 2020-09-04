Stratford

Woman Shot in Stratford

stratford police generic
A woman was shot in Stratford on Thursday night and police are looking for the man believed to have shot her.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. and they responded to the scene on  Birch Drive, where they found the shooting victim.

She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-385-4119, 203-385-4125 or the TIP line at 203-375-8477.

