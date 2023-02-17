Woman Stabbed Several Times During Home Invasion in Manchester: Police

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen several times in a home in Manchester Thursday night. On Friday, police continue to search for the man who stabbed her during what investigators believe was a targeted home invasion.

Officers responded to a residence on Oakland Street just after 7 p.m. Thursday and found a 23-year-old woman who has been stabbed several times in the stomach.

Police said she was conscious and alert.

Three other family members were home when the woman was stabbed in the kitchen and police said there was no evidence that the person who stabbed the woman had forced his way into the home.

Police have not identified a suspect and said the assailant was described as a 6-foot-tall man with a medium build who was wearing a black ski mask.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she had surgery last night and is recovering.

Police had urged residents in the area to stay inside as police searched for an assailant but did not find the person they were looking for.

Detectives continue to follow leads, but said does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about a suspicious person near Oakland Street and North Main Street or surveillance footage from exterior cameras in the area is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Robert Dwy, at (860) 643-3373.