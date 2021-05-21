Windsor Locks

Woman Stabbed Several Times in Windsor Locks: Police

Police investigate stabbing in Windsor Locks
NBC Connecticut

A woman was stabbed several times in Windsor Locks Thursday night and is undergoing surgery.

Police said they received a call at 10:30 p.m. reporting a stabbing at Candlewood Suites and they found a woman with several serious stab wounds bleeding heavily in the back of the Day’s Inn, which is adjacent to Candlewood Suites. 

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she is undergoing surgery 

Police said they identified the assailant, a male, and he was sent to the hospital for a laceration to his hand that required surgery.  

The CT State Police Major Crime Squad responded to process the scene as Windsor Locks detectives and patrol officers investigated.   

Police believe the two people know each other and said this was a case of domestic violence.

No formal charges have been filed and police said there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Windsor Locks
