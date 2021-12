A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Milford Wednesday night has died.

Police said the woman, Brenda Bradley, was crossing Boston Post Road near the traffic light at Costco and Bowlero around 7:13 p.m. when she was hit by

a 2014 Jeep Compass.

Bradley was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-783-4792.