Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Merritt Parkway around 4:20 a.m. after getting a report of a car crash.

Investigators said a Honda Civic was traveling northbound between exits 40 and 41 when it left the roadway, struck a large rock, rolled and landed upright in the right travel lane.

According to firefighters, the female driver, who was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, had to be extricated from the vehicle using several hydraulic tools.

She was transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The northbound side of the highway is closed between 40B and 41 while police investigate, state DOT officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.