Woman transported to hospital after being pulled from water in Bethlehem

A woman was transported to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the water at a beach in Bethlehem.

Firefighters were called to Town Beach around 4 p.m. after getting a report of a drowning.

According to fire officials, an 85-year-old woman was underwater for an undetermined amount of time.

Fire officials said the woman was unresponsive and was transported to Waterbury Hospital. Her current condition is not known at this time.

Authorities said the beach was closed at the time and it was posted that there was no lifeguard on duty.

State police are investigating the incident.