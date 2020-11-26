Woman Who Shoplifted Threatened Employee With Needle in Milford: Police

A woman was arrested after shoplifting at Walmart in Milford and then threatening an employee with a needle, according to police.

Amy Kiernan, 42, of New Haven, was arrested on Wednesday after stealing nearly $200 worth of merchandise at the Walmart of the Boston Post Road, police said.

Police said that when Kiernan was approached by loss prevention, she allegedly pulled out a needle and threatened an employee.

She then fled on foot and was located by officials a short time later.

When police found Kiernan, they saw a needle and a box cutter in her hands.

Kiernan faces charges including second degree robbery, interfering with an officer, and sixth degree larceny.

She was released with a promise to appear in court on Jan. 4.