Hamden

Worker Suffers Significant Burns in Industrial Accident in Hamden: FD

Getty Images

A worker was transported to the hospital with what firefighters are calling significant burns after an industrial accident in Hamden on Monday.

Firefighters said they were called to Holo-Krome on Barnes Park North around 4:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, Holo-Krome is a machine shop where they harden metal to turn it into nuts and bolts.

Local

shooting 8 mins ago

Police Investigate Double Shooting in Hamden

Middletown 19 mins ago

Man Pointed Gun at Teen Before Stealing Vehicle, Leading Police on Multi-Town Chase : PD

Experts said there was a flash fire in a furnace and a worker was injured with significant burns. The worker was conscious when he or she was transported to the Bridgeport Burn Unit. The worker's current condition is unknown.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene to clean up an oil spill. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also been contacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

The business is expected to reopen once the spill is cleaned up, firefighters added.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us