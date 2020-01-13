Worker Suffers Significant Burns in Industrial Accident in Hamden: FD

A worker was transported to the hospital with what firefighters are calling significant burns after an industrial accident in Hamden on Monday.

Firefighters said they were called to Holo-Krome on Barnes Park North around 4:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, Holo-Krome is a machine shop where they harden metal to turn it into nuts and bolts.

Experts said there was a flash fire in a furnace and a worker was injured with significant burns. The worker was conscious when he or she was transported to the Bridgeport Burn Unit. The worker's current condition is unknown.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene to clean up an oil spill. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also been contacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

The business is expected to reopen once the spill is cleaned up, firefighters added.