Windsor

Wrong-way detection system leads to driver's arrest in Windsor

wrong-way sign
NBC Connecticut

The state's new wrong-way detection system led to the arrest of a driver in Windsor Saturday night.

State troopers were alerted to the activation of the system on the Exit 35 off ramp on I-91 around 11:30 p.m, according to state police.

When they arrived, they found a Nissan Altima stuck in the mud on the shoulder.

The driver told trooper the system alerted him that he was entering the highway in the wrong direction. He tried to turn around and became stuck in the mud, he said.

The driver was put through a standardized field sobriety test, which he failed, state police said.

He was charged with operating under in the influence and wrong-way driving on a divided highway.

